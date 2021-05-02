Driving tests finally given the green light

May 2, 2021 at 12:00 pm

Delighted learner drivers in Orkney are among the first in Scotland to be able to sit a driving test once more, but some are concerned over a “random” allocation of tests.

Driving tests on the Scottish mainland will not resume until May 6, but in Orkney, they restarted on Monday, April 26.

Instructors and learners expressed relief, but Orkney’s MP has slammed the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) for a lack of “creative thinking,” as close to 100 Orkney learners found themselves in a growing backlog in recent months.

Alix Fletcher, 34, from Burray was the first learner back at the test centre in Kirkwall since December, and passed on Monday morning.

Although she was thrilled to have passed her test, she says it’s a little odd that she was the first to be offered one, as she only joined the waiting list in March this year.

Alix said: “It just seems like the system is picking everybody up randomly. There must be loads of people on the waiting list in Orkney before I’ve been put in.”

Driving instructor Robin Nicolson was delighted to be getting back under way. “It’s a big relief to us and it’s big relief I’m sure to the pupils that they can start getting a test.”

Full story available in this week's edition of The Orcadian, available now.

