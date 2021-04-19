Driving test backlog nears 100 learners

April 19, 2021 at 3:44 pm

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has revealed to The Orcadian that at least 88 Orkney learners are awaiting rebooked tests, in a growing backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the DVSA said: “As of March 15, 2021, there are 88 candidates who are awaiting a rebooking at Orkney test centre.

“76 of these candidates are waiting to book a car test, and the remaining 12 are waiting to book a vocational test.”

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has since arranged to meet with the head of the DVSA, Loveday Ryder, stating: “nearly 100 people are waiting for tests in Orkney alone.”

Full story in the most recent edition of The Orcadian, available now.

Share this:

Tweet

