featured news

Driving test backlog nears 100 learners

Back in February, Kirsty Harrison from Kirkwall had numerous driving tests cancelled. (Orkney photographic)

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has revealed to The Orcadian that at least 88 Orkney learners are awaiting rebooked tests, in a growing backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the DVSA said: “As of March 15, 2021, there are 88 candidates who are awaiting a rebooking at Orkney test centre.

“76 of these candidates are waiting to book a car test, and the remaining 12 are waiting to book a vocational test.”

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has since arranged to meet with the head of the DVSA, Loveday Ryder, stating: “nearly 100 people are waiting for tests in Orkney alone.”

Full story in the most recent edition of The Orcadian, available now.

