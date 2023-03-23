  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Driving force behind social rugby resurgence recognised with award

Erland Drever.

The driving force behind the resurgence of Orkney’s social rugby scene, Erland Drever, has been recognised for his dedication with an award.

Erland has been selected as a joint winner of the Volunteer of the Season in Adult Rugby in the 2023 Scottish Rugby Community Recognition Awards from the Caledonia North region.

More than 100 male players have taken up the opportunity to play regular games scheduled by the loose-head prop, and as result of this renewed interest, there are more players training regularly, with some even pushing their way into the First XV squad.

He shares the prize with Kelly Bow from Skye RFC, the president of the fledgling club who are actually set to travel to Orkney in April to take on Orkney’s Second XV.