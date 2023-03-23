featured news

Driving force behind social rugby resurgence recognised with award

March 23, 2023 at 7:55 pm

The driving force behind the resurgence of Orkney’s social rugby scene, Erland Drever, has been recognised for his dedication with an award.

Erland has been selected as a joint winner of the Volunteer of the Season in Adult Rugby in the 2023 Scottish Rugby Community Recognition Awards from the Caledonia North region.

More than 100 male players have taken up the opportunity to play regular games scheduled by the loose-head prop, and as result of this renewed interest, there are more players training regularly, with some even pushing their way into the First XV squad.

He shares the prize with Kelly Bow from Skye RFC, the president of the fledgling club who are actually set to travel to Orkney in April to take on Orkney’s Second XV.

