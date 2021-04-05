Driving conditions worsen as Yellow Warning issued

April 5, 2021 at 10:01 am

Orkney road users have been advised to take extreme care today, Monday, as 60mph winds and frequent snow and hail showers are forecast throughout the day.

A MET Office Yellow Warning for wind and snow has also been issued, with snowdrifts and very poor visibility on the roads.

There are also reports of drivers going off the roads, so please do take care.

NHS Orkney has confirmed all patients booked for a COVID-19 vaccination today will have their appointments rescheduled, and are therefore asked not to travel in. Staff will be contacting those affected.

Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) snow ploughs and gritters have been out since 6am tackling the building snow, and they have announced that refuse and recycling collections may take longer than usual.

A black ice warning has been issued tonight, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

High-tide for the barriers today is around 4:15pm.

