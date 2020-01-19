Drivers reminded of substance dangers

January 19, 2020 at 3:21 pm

Road policing officers in the Highland and Islands area are urging motorists to be aware of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, following a recent road safety campaign over the festive season.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon, from the road policing unit said: “Across Scotland, 580 offences were detected in relation to drink/drug driving and an additional 185 cases are being investigated for drivers being over the drug drive limit over the festive period.

“Following the introduction of new legislation which introduced drug limits, we are testing drivers for drugs at the roadside and it should be noted that the Highlands and Islands are not immune to this issue.

“Road and divisional policing officers across the Highlands and Islands stopped a number of people who were suspected of being over the drink and drug drive limit. Reports have been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and some investigations are still ongoing.

“Unfortunately we often get called to collisions in which drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs and the impact this has on family, friends and communities is devastating. We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe and drivers must be aware of the dangers they place themselves, and others in, when driving under the influence. It is wholly unacceptable and simply isn’t worth the risk. Road safety is a priority in all communities and we are committed to improving driver behaviour and reducing injuries on our road network.

“I would also encourage colleagues, friends or family members to continue to report drink or drug drivers to us so we can take appropriate action.”

