Drive to support Orkney produce launched

April 28, 2020 at 4:28 pm

A major drive is underway to help boost Orkney food, drink and crafts businesses online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Two special pages have been launched by Orkney.com, showcasing the Orkney Food and Drink and Creative Orkney members who offer an online sales service to customers.

A social media campaign to highlight the new feature is also being planned.

Orkney.com is funded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Orkney Islands Council, with additional support from the Scottish Government and European LEADER programme.

Maureen Shearer, development manager at HIE’s Orkney office, said: “Along with our colleagues at OIC, we’ve been looking at all the different ways we can support local food, drink and creative businesses who’ve been badly hit by the pandemic.

“Normally, they’d be welcoming lots of visitors to their premises around now, and selling their products in local shops, restaurants and cafes.

“Many of the members of Orkney Food and Drink and Creative Orkney have an online sales presence, so we thought it was a good idea to pull together all of their pages and promote them through Orkney.com. Whilst it doesn’t normally have a sales element, the site enjoys significant engagement and these are unprecedented times.”

Councillor Graham Sinclair, chairman of OIC’s development and infrastructure committee, said: “OIC is delighted to have worked in partnership with HIE, Creative Orkney and Orkney Food and Drink to bring this project together in support of key local industries at this very difficult time.

“As well as helping showcase our food, drink and creative producers, and boost their sales, this new feature also gives people who’ve maybe had to postpone a holiday to Orkney this year the opportunity to enjoy a little piece of the islands in the meantime.”

