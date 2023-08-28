featured news

Double-vandalism hits BMW

August 28, 2023 at 9:44 am

A car has been vandalised twice in as many months, according to police.

Both incidents took place in Kirkwall, and are now being investigated.

The first incident took place on Rendall Road, on Saturday, July 27.

In a second incident, which resulted in the silver BMW sustaining damage to its windscreen, occurred on at around 3am on Sunday, August 20, on Moonie Drive.

Members of the public with any information regarding the events, and the identity of the persons responsible, are urged to contact officers at Kirkwall Police Station. Those in possession of CCTV footage are also asked to provide this to police.

Share this:

Tweet

