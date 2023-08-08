news

Double-triumph for Odinstone at Shapinsay Show

August 8, 2023 at 8:41 pm

Frazer Leslie of Odinstone claimed victory in both the cattle and sheep sections.

Frazer Leslie of Odinstone had a Shapinsay Show to remember, winning both the cattle and sheep sections.

Champion in the cattle section was Esme, a home bred yearling heifer out of a home bred Belgium Blue cow, sired by Hewan Oscar, while the Champion sheep was a pure blue Texel, Odin Stone G Spot.

Odinstone also took the reserve in the sheep section.

Bella, a female Saanen kid, was the overall winner in the Goats Section at Shapinsay Show.

Owned by Andy and Val More from Veantro she really caught the eye of judge Tom Flett of Birsay.

Her mother, a nanny goat who was last year’s champion, was reserve.

Gus, a 13-month-old Border Collie owned by Janice Follwell was Champion Dog at Shapinsay Show.

Reserve was Teddy, a Border Terrier, owned by Carol Moncrieff.

Champion horse is a four-month-old Shetland pony Glenfall Matilda owned by J. & J. Booth, ostoft. And the reserve was miniature Shetland Robin ‘s Brae Archie again owned by J. & J. Booth.

Share this:

Tweet

