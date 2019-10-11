Double honours for Orkney Distilling at Scottish Gin Awards

October 11, 2019 at 1:39 pm

Orkney Distilling, maker of Kirkjuvagr Orkney Gin, has scooped two top industry awards, including a prestigious Scottish Gin Destination of the Year accolade for its five-star Kirkwall distillery and visitor centre.

The company also took home a prestigious Silver Medal for its Arkh-Angell ‘Storm Strength’ gin from last night’s Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow — the second year running that the 57-per-cent gin has been recognised at the event.

Stephen Kemp, managing director of Orkney Distilling Ltd, said: “This is a massive achievement for our team and we’re over the moon.

“Our Kirkwall distillery and visitor centre was awarded five-star status earlier this year by Visit Scotland and it’s proved hugely popular with visitors to Orkney and local people alike.

“To win the Scottish Gin Destination of the Year Award is a real honour for us and testament to the hard work everyone at Orkney Distilling has put in to make our guests feel welcome.

“We’re also thrilled that Arkh-Angell has again won a Silver Medal in the Navy Strength category of the awards, further strengthening its growing reputation. All in all, it’s been a fantastic night for the team.”

Share this:

Tweet

