Doonies claim second Men’s victory of season

January 2, 2023 at 5:39 pm

The Doonies have claimed victory in the New Year Men’s Ba’ of 2023, with Liam Robertson taking the coveted trophy home.

There was a quick “discussion” to decide that the 42-year-old Doonie should be the winner, after a less than traditional arrival for the ba’ at Kirkwall Bay.

The ba’ hit the water shortly after 4.20pm, landing in Kirkwall Marina. It was then swum round to the Doonies’ traditional goal of the basin before being claimed by Mr Robertson.

Having played the Ba’ since he was just 10 years old, this was a lifelong dream come true for the Doonie stalwart.

“It’s pretty special,” Mr Robertson said.

“What a team we’ve been today!”

For full reports and photographs from today’s Ba’ games, pick up your copy of The Orcadian — available in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.

