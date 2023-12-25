featured news

Doonies claim first ba’ of the season

December 25, 2023 at 12:56 pm

The Doonies were victorious in the Christmas Boys Ba’, with Michael Scarth taking home the coveted trophy.

After fifty minutes on Broad Street and the start of Albert Street, a break down Castle Street took the ba’ all the way to Kirkwall Harbour, where Tom Hamilton threw it into the basin.

A hard-fought “discussion” ensued and, after almost half an hour, 15-year-old Michael from Twatt was held aloft by his team.

“It was really good fun,” Michael told The Orcadian.

“I think we dominated for most of the game. There were breaks and breaks, and then we managed to get the long break at the end which went the whole way. That was grand. ”

Pick up this week’s The Orcadian for full reports and photographs of both of today’s games.

