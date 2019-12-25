Doonies claim Christmas Men’s Ba’ 2019

December 25, 2019 at 8:06 pm

After a lengthy struggle between the two sides, the Doonies claimed victory, this evening, Wednesday, in the 2019 Christmas Day Men’s Ba’, as it hit the water at around 7.20pm.

The trophy itself was won by Erlend Hutchison, 44, who was delighted to have seen his side win after more than six hours of play.

“Broad Street was such a tussle,” he said.

“It was swinging for both sides, here and there, there were breaks all over the place — I guess it’s just what happens in the game nowadays.

“But I’m just delighted to get it into the basin, and delighted for the Doonies!”

Share this:

Tweet

