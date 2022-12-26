featured news

Doonie Davie becomes a double winner

December 26, 2022 at 6:48 pm

A hard-fought Men’s Ba’ game lasting almost five hours saw Doonie David Johnstone claim victory this Boxing Day.

This was a doubly special moment for Mr Johnstone, from Finstown, as this will be the second ba’ he has taken home. Previously he claimed the New Year’s Day boys’ ba’ in 1992.

Today’s was the first Men’s game to be played since January 1, 2020, and the 46-year-old winner was delighted to see it return.

It was an intensely fought game on both sides, with a number of injuries, a wall falling foul of the pack, and an hour-long holdout by the Uppies down a lane by Kiln Corner.

It was just after 5.30pm when the ba’ finally hit the water of Kirkwall Bay, marking the Doonies second win of the day. A tense discussion ensued for over 25 minutes, with a number of players shouting to claim the ba’ as their own.

The loudest cries by far, however, were for Mr Johnstone, who was finally held aloft above the pack in the basin at 5.58pm.

Pick up this week’s The Orcadian for full reports and photographs of both of today’s games.

Share this:

Tweet

