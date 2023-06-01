featured news

Doon the Coast — photography competition opens

June 1, 2023 at 12:01 pm

Today sees the Orkney Harbour Authority’s annual photography competition go live.

Doon the Coast, is a celebration of all the work, wonder and wildlife found on the shores of our unique islands.

Entries can be from any age, with any camera (including a phone camera) and be in any format, including landscape, portrait or square.

The only criteria is that the photo must have been taken in the last 12 months in Orkney.

The categories are:

Best Nautical Photograph – From boats at sea to life aboard a ship, competition judges are keen to see images that capture the comings and goings at our ports and harbours.

Best Nature / Wildlife Photograph – Orkney’s coastline is renowned for its spectacular landscapes, wildlife, flora, and fauna. In this category, we want to see the natural wonders of our coast.

Best Coastal Life Photograph – Making a life on the coast with family, friends, and the community is what makes living in Orkney so unique. We want to see Orcadians in action, sharing snapshots of real life and people from our coastlines.

Young People’s Award – This time, those aged 18 and under can enter the competition in a special category, submitting a photograph that fits in with the theme of ‘Life on the Coast’.

Submissions can be made at:

Main competition: https://info.orkneyharbours.com/doonthecoast2023

Under 18s: https://info.orkneyharbours.com/doonthecoast2023youngpersonsaward

For more on the competition, and for tips form some of Orkney’s super snappers see this weeks edition of The Orcadian.

