Don’t miss your loyalty card to be in with a chance to win £1,640!

September 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm

Don’t miss, in this week’s The Orcadian, a special loyalty card competition with a whopping grand prize of £1,640 up for grabs!

Make your Christmas truly unforgettable and support local shops at the same time with The Orcadian’s Love Local shopping spree.

Included in your newspaper this week is the loyalty card with a full rundown of the 82 participating businesses.

All you have to do is spend £10 or more on five separate occasions in these shops and outlets. Each visit will ensure you receive a campaign sticker.

When you collect five stickers, you can enter the prize draw and be in with a chance of winning this fantastic four-figure total — enough to completely blitz your Christmas shopping, all the while putting money back into the local economy.

Completed cards are to be dropped off at The Orcadian Bookshop or The Orcadian Print Centre at Hatston.

There is no set limit on the number of entries per person, and more cards will be available if required.

All entries have to be in by 10am on Monday, November 30, and the winner will be announced on Thursday, December 3, in The Orcadian.

Then the winner can indulge in an unforgettable shopping spree among the participating businesses.

The Orcadian’s editor Leah Seator added: “We hope that this competition will encourage lots of local shopping — that is really the overall goal.

“Ultimately, every penny spent on its making will go back into the local economy, and we’ll be delighted to give someone a monumental Christmas shopping spree in the process.”

