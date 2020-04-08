virus

Don’t miss out, claim Child Benefit by phone or post, HMRC tells parents

April 8, 2020 at 11:00 am

HMRC has announced that parents of new-borns will still be able to claim Child Benefits despite the outbreak of coronavirus, while emphasising how claiming can help State Pensions.

Though General Register Offices remain closed for now, HMRC are advising parents that they can still claim Child Benefits without having to register their child’s birth first.

The announcement comes as child benefit payments increase, as of April 6, to a weekly rate of £21.05 for the first child and £13.95 for each additional child.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jesse Norman, said: “We need people to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives. Today’s [April 7] change means new parents won’t miss out financially and can keep their families safe.

“The Government will do whatever it takes to support people and the NHS during this outbreak, and HMRC are working around the clock to help families and businesses across the UK.”

Angela MacDonald, Director General for Customer Services, HMRC said: “It’s really important that new parents remember to register for Child Benefit, even during these unprecedented times.

“The increase in Child Benefit is a boost for family budgets but there’s more to claiming than the payments. We’re encouraging people to claim so they don’t miss out on National Insurance credits that help protect their State Pension. It also helps children to get their National Insurance number automatically at 16.”

To claim, first time parents will need to fill in a Child Benefit Claim form CH2 found online and send it to the Child Benefit Office. If they haven’t registered the birth because of COVID-19, they should add a note with their claim to let HMRC know.

If they already claim Child Benefit, they can complete the form or add their new-born’s details over the telephone on 0300 200 3100. Parents will need their National Insurance number or Child Benefit number.

Child Benefit claims can be backdated by up to three months and are paid into bank accounts, usually every four weeks.

Only one person can claim Child Benefit for a child. For couples with one partner not working or paying National Insurance contributions, making the claim in their name will help protect their State Pension.

HMRC is also reminding High Income Child Benefit Charge customers of the importance of claiming these benefits, even if they choose to opt out of receiving monetary benefits.

The tax charge applies to anyone with an income over £50,000, who claims Child Benefit or whose partner claims it. Even if individuals do have to pay the tax charge, they could still be better off by claiming Child Benefit – the tax is 1% of Child Benefit for each £100 of income over £50,000.

Parents can use the Child Benefit tax calculator to work out how much they may have to pay, or they can opt out of receiving Child Benefit payments altogether when they complete the form, so they won’t have to pay the charge but will still protect their State Pension.

