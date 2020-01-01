Don’t forget! This week’s newspaper on sale on Friday

January 1, 2020 at 7:30 pm

In a change to our normal publication schedule, this week’s edition of The Orcadian will be out in the shops and available online on Friday this week.

The newspaper will hit shops on Friday afternoon, while the digital edition of the paper will be available that morning.

There may be some disruption to the ferry services delivering the newspaper from the Scottish Mainland, which could affect the release of the newspaper. An update will be given tomorrow, Thursday.

