Donations pour in for family’s funeral appeal

September 15, 2019 at 1:07 pm

The family of a young man who passed away suddenly in Orkney last week have spoken of their gratitude, after launching an appeal to help bring him home for a funeral with his loved ones in Glasgow.

Twenty-four-year-old Nico Tedford sadly took his own life l, after a battle with ill mental health.

His family hopes to raise at least £2,500 to help cover the costs of bringing him home to Cardonald, and to help towards his funeral.

Nico had been living in the county for the past 12 years. Residing in Kirkwall and working at Orkney Fisherman’s Society in Stromness, he was known as a mischievous but hardworking young man.

With the support of his friends from Orkney and further afield, the appeal has raised just over £2,000 (at time of publication).

The devastating news of his passing came as a huge shock to Nico’s family, who now must find the funds to bring him back home, and give him the funeral they feel he deserves. To help raise the money, they have launched a funding page on Just Giving.

They told The Orcadian: “We’d like to inform anyone who knew him of the tragic passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Nico was a kind, funny, caring individual who made time for everyone. His passing has devastated the hearts of us all and he will be sadly missed.

“Nico was a smart, hardworking, determined individual. He had so much yet to do and experience, and we are devastated that his beautiful life has been cut short. We wish to remember him as the silly, mischievous boy we all knew and loved.

“We have started a funding page in order to raise funds to bring our boy home and give him the send off he deserves. We wish to thank each and every one of you who has donated. We thank every person who has reached out and offered condolences and help. We wish he knew how loved and cared about he truly was.”

Nico leaves behind four brothers, Nicky, Joe, Mark and Louie; two sisters, Anne and Mica, and his father Joe.

The Tedford family has also made a plea to those who may be experiencing or affected by mental health issues to seek support, and for others to reach out to friends in need.

They said: “Mental health is very real, and very present, and as a family we wish to reach out and let anyone who may be struggling know that there is help – and we urge you to please talk to someone and share your thoughts and feelings.

“To anyone who feels another individual may be struggling — reach out, listen, let them know they are heard and have support.”

As well as a send off at home in Glasgow, Nico’s family also plan to hold a ceremony for his friends here in Orkney in the coming weeks. They have also reached out to those who may have suffered similar losses in the county.

“We are holding a balloon releasing ceremony within Orkney in the coming weeks, and will make a post on Facebook to confirm dates and times,” the family explained.

“If you or your family have been affected by mental health, suicide, or even if you just wish to pay your respects, please feel free to attend — all are welcome!”

To donate to the Tedford family’s page, you can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anne-tedford

Share this:

Tweet

