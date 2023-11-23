featured news

Domestic Bird Flu confirmed in Finstown

November 23, 2023 at 11:59 am

Avian Influenza has been detected at a premises in Finstown, Scotland’s chief veterinary officer has confirmed.

As a result, a 3km protection zone is now in place in the area surrounding the premises, as well as a 10km surveillance zone.

Special measures have been put in place for premises keeping poultry and/or livestock within these zones.

Within the protection zone, which extends from just south of the Norseman village to just north of Grimbister, calls for strict recording of visitors to premises where poultry are kept and distribution of eggs, as well as measures involving the housing of poultry and disposal of carcasses.

The 10km surveillance zone extends latitudinally from north of Redland in Evie to south of Hobbister in Orphir, and longitudinally from an area encompassing Dounby and Stenness to an area encompassing Kirkwall and its eastward boundary of St Ola west of Berstane and Tradespark. This zone also includes all of Gairsay and part of Shapinsay to the west of Balfour village.

The Scottish Government has also ordered measures for the recording of visitors in premises with livestock and the movement of eggs in this 10km radius.

Within the 10km surveillance zone, no person may move poultry, other captive birds or mammals of domestic species from or to premises within that zone. This is unless the movement is licensed by a veterinary inspector or by an inspector under the direction of a veterinary inspector.

Within the 3km protection zone, no person may move any domestic mammal within, into or out of the zone unless the movement is licensed by a veterinary inspector or by an inspector under the direction of a veterinary inspector. This does not apply to pets which have had no contact with poultry. The movement of poultry, other captive birds, eggs or carcasses within this zone is also prohibited without licence from such an authority.

A general licence permitting movement of mammals is, however, available.

For further information on the order made by the Scottish Government, you can visit https://www.gov.scot/publications/avian-flu-bird-flu-near-finstown-orkney-islands-aiv-2023-56/

