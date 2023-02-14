featured news

Dog theft fears grow for missing Murphy

February 14, 2023 at 11:24 am

The family of a dog who went missing a week ago are desperately appealing for his return.

Murphy, a 20-month-old cocker spaniel disappeared at around 6am last Tuesday from Copland Road in Stromness.

In the week since, the community has rallied in an effort to track down the missing pooch — who can be distinguished by his black and blue rhone markings.

With no recorded sightings of the young dog since his disappearance, suspicions are growing that the un-neutered spaniel could have been snatched for his valuable breeding qualities. Murphy’s owner Michelle Wilson has been left feeling “broken-hearted” and “bereft”, according to her mother Julie Coulter, one of those leading the search.

Police and vets have been contacted, along with an Orkney dog charity, and Murphy’s family are holding out hope for his safe return. Multiple search parties have trawled the countryside in search of the absent spaniel.

The public have been asked to phone Julie and John Coulter on 07889844830 or 07843013115 if they have any information on Murphy’s whereabouts. You are advised not to try calling him by his name, as he may be startled. Instead, an offer of food may prove more helpful getting him to approach.

Share this:

Tweet

