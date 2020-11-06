Dog rescued from Orphir cliffs

November 6, 2020 at 9:56 am

STROMNESS Lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Kirkwall and Stromness headed for cliffs in Orphir yesterday, after a dog went into the sea.

It was around 11am when Shetland Coastguard began to co-ordinate the rescue of the collie named Blue, which had managed to get up on to a ledge at the Swanbister to Breck area, but could not manage to climb any further.

Coastguard Rescue teams from Stromness and Kirkwall were sent to the scene, along with Stromness Lifeboat.

The Stromness Lifeboat crew were able to recover Blue from the bottom of the cliff using their Y boat, and took the dog back to Stromness where he was reunited with his owner.

