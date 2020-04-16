Do not use Chinese lanterns plea

April 16, 2020 at 3:36 pm

A PLEA has gone out from the Coastguard and other organisations for people to not use Chinese lanterns, as they can be mistaken for distress flares.

The move comes after some companies have been carrying out online marketing, calling for people to buy and release them, to show their support for the NHS.

NFU Scotland has branded the plans “reckless” with all emergency services focused on the nation’s response to COVID-19 and Scotland’s wildfire risk set at extreme for most of the country because of the dry weather.

The National Fire Chiefs Council has said that the suggestion that people should set off highly flammable lanterns – at a time when wildfires are likely to be on the increase due to the weather conditions – should be highly discouraged.

A Coastguard statement said: “When we receive a report of what is suspected to be a distress flare we have to investigate it which can tie up resources when it isn’t necessary.

“While we completely understand that people want to show their appreciation for the NHS and we ourselves have done so on Thursday evenings with the rest of the country – Chinese lanterns aren’t the way to show it. Clap for the NHS.

