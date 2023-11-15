featured news

Diversion in place following Stenness collision

November 15, 2023 at 9:26 am

Two people were taken to hospital following a road traffic accident in Stenness last night.



The the main road through Stenness remains closed this Wednesday morning, after the two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

Police have advised drivers travelling between Kirkwall and Stromness to use the A964 road via Orphir instead.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.45pm on Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, we were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A965 in Stenness, Orkney.



“Emergency services attended and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital.



“The A965 remains closed at Stenness while enquiries are carried out. Drivers travelling between Kirkwall and Stromness are advised to use the A964.

“Access to Stenness Primary School is available via Ireland Road.”

Share this:

Tweet

