Diver search under way in Scapa Flow

September 28, 2023 at 12:48 pm

A search is under way after a diver is understood to have become lost in Scapa Flow.

Lifeboat teams from Stromness and Longhope, as well as a Coastguard helicopter, and other vessels are currently searching an area to the east of Cava.

