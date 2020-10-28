  • Kirkwall
Diver dies in Scapa Flow incident

POLICE have confirmed that a man died in a diving incident in Scapa Flow earlier today, Wednesday.

HM Coastguard co-ordinated the search for the diver, who went missing south-east of Houton Head, around midday.

Stromness and Longhope lifeboats, a Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway, Stromness Coastguard Rescue Team, and a dive vessel were all sent to search for the diver.

A police spokesperson added: “A multi-agency search operation began and the body of a man was recovered a short time later.

“A formal identification has still to take place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

No further information will be provided until next of kin is informed.

