Ditched fixed link proposals revealed in detail

Although they have since been discounted as viable options, earlier this year Transport Scotland agreed that fixed links to Orkney should be considered in greater detail.

Thanks to the Freedom of Information Act, The Orcadian got a glimpse into Transport Scotland’s controversial considerations for a fixed link between Orkney and the Scottish Mainland, which were taken forward by ministers without consulting the county’s political representatives.

In August, The Orcadian confirmed that proposals for a bridge were no longer being considered, following an earlier article from The Times.

For the full story on the engineering assessment that was carried out, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian.