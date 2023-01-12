news

Disruption to Shapinsay sailings after snagging

January 12, 2023 at 9:55 am

The Orkney Ferries service between Shapinsay and Kirkwall has been disrupted after the MV Shapinsay snagged on a creel line earlier this morning, Thursday, January 12.

Northerly Marine will now be running the service between Shapinsay and Kirkwall whilst divers remove the snag from MV Shapinsay.

This will be a foot passenger service until at least the early afternoon.

The snag happened earlier this morning and lead to the 8:15 and 9:00 sailings being cancelled at short notice.

Updates will be broadcast on the Orkney Ferries website as soon as they become available.

