Dispute between HIAL and ATCs over as pay deal accepted

January 3, 2020 at 3:35 pm

The pay dispute between Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd and the air traffic controllers (ATCs) working at their airports appears to have come to an end, with the union representing the ATCs announcing that a deal has been accepted.

The Prospect union have today announced, that the staff accepted a proposed pay deal, which had been negotiated late last year, by a large margin, in a ballot.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “I’m pleased to advise that the ATC pay dispute has now been resolved. Prospect has confirmed today that, following a ballot of their membership, there was an overwhelming acceptance of our revised pay offer.

“Acceptance of this offer sees air traffic controllers receiving the 2019/20 pay increase already awarded to other HIAL staff, along with a commitment to a similar award in 2020/21, assuming that Scottish Government’s pay policy remains broadly the same. In addition, they will receive a retention payment for a three-year period.

“This now draws the ATC industrial action to a close and we look forward to working with our air traffic control staff as we strive to maintain and develop sustainable airport services for the future.”

David Avery, negotiations officer with Prospect Union said: “We are pleased that our members have accepted this new deal and that this long-running dispute can now be brought to an end.

“Air traffic controllers provide a vital service for the Highlands and Islands and deserve to have their work and skills properly compensated and we are pleased that this deal represents real progress.

“The deal has required compromise on both sides and I would like to thank Scottish Ministers for giving HIAL the authority to reach a deal, and we look forward to working constructively with HIAL in the future.”

