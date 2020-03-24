virus

Discussions planned for business recovery group

March 24, 2020 at 12:05 pm

Orkney’s newly established Economic and Business Response and Recovery Group has said that it plans to meet for the first time soon.

The group has been set up by Orkney Islands Council, Business Gateway Orkney and other partner agencies, which will be working together to co-ordinate appropriate support for local businesses affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from a broad range of business sectors are to be invited to take part in upcoming meetings – using digital communication technology to avoid the need for face to face discussions.

Gavin Barr, OIC’s executive director of development and infrastructure, said: “A number of businesses have been in touch about the immediate impact the pandemic is having on them.

“It is essential that we establish a forum for business representatives to engage with us, and that we listen to the issues of concern and consider what action may be appropriate to respond to these issues.

“The group will provide a forum for the sector representatives to highlight concerns from across Orkney’s business community.

“Of critical importance is how the substantial business support schemes announced by the UK and Scottish Governments will be delivered — and we will provide the latest updates on this based on the information we have from the Governments at that time.

“We are aware that some local businesses feel there may be gaps in the assistance available nationally to support them. We are keen to engage with business representatives to listen to these concerns and then consider how we can all work together to ensure a long term and effective plan of action for Orkney can be established and delivered.”

