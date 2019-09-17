Discover more about working with the public sector

September 17, 2019 at 10:45 am

BUSINESSES have the chance next month to find out more about providing services and supplies for the public sector in Orkney.

A ‘Meet the Buyer’ event takes place on Wednesday, October 9, at the Orkney Library and Archive.

Businesses are invited to drop in to discuss opportunities to work with Orkney Islands Council and other public sector organisations.

Staff will be on hand from the council, Business Gateway Orkney and the Scottish Government-funded Supplier Development Programme, along with representatives from the Orkney Fair and Local Group.

They can offer advice and guidance on a range of topics. These include potential opportunities linked to the Harbours Masterplan for Orkney, the Fair and Local initiative, and the council’s commitment to reducing usage of single-use plastics.

Businesses can drop in at their convenience from 10am say the organisers.

The event also includes a presentation at 11.30am on future contract opportunities with the council. There will then be a workshop at 12 noon offering advice on how to tender for public sector contracts.

Hayley Green, the council’s head of IT and facilities, said: “All involved are committed to supporting local businesses and we hope many of them will drop in to talk about this with us. We look forward to meeting a broad range of contractors and suppliers who would like to do business with the Council and other organisations in the public sector.”

Booking is not required, but to guarantee a place at the presentation and workshop visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/oics-meet-the-buyer-2019-how-to-do-business-with-us-registration-72225264711 or phone Business Gateway on 01856 886666.

