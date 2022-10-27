featured news

Direct Kirkwall to London flights to take off next year

October 27, 2022 at 10:26 am

Orcadians will soon be able to hop on a plane at Kirkwall and arrive in London just a few hours later, without having to change flights.

Loganair has this morning announced that it will be launching a twice-weekly Kirkwall to London flight, with a stopover in Dundee.

This will be Orkney’s first direct to London commercial service, and is part of route expansion plans by Scotland’s airline.

Starting on April 4, 2023, the new service to London City will operate twice weekly on a Tuesday and Friday, providing customers in Orkney with easy access to short breaks or longer stays in the bustling city of London for the first time ever.

The airline’s summer schedule will also see Edinburgh schedules restored to pre-pandemic levels, while its service to one of the UK’s smallest airports – Fair Isle, run by the National Trust for Scotland – will be re-established for the first time since March 2019, and a new same-flight service will see an international connection with Bergen.

The new same-flight service stops over in Dundee en route, before landing in London City Airport. As well as providing a link for Orkney residents to travel to the UK capital, it is hoped that the three-and-a-half-hour service will also encourage tourists to visit Orkney. Fares start at £62 one way with ADS discount and are inclusive of 15kg luggage.

Additionally, as part of the airline’s summer 2023 plans, Orkney will see its service to Edinburgh restored to pre-pandemic levels with three flights per day including an early morning service departing from Kirkwall Airport.

The airline will also reconnect Orkney with the Fair Isle with a twice-weekly service. The island’s only tourist accommodation, Fair Isle Bird Observatory faced a devastating fire in March 2019. It is now set to reopen, welcoming tourists from next year and as such, Loganair has reinstated its service. Operating on a Monday and Friday, the route also provides same-day connections from Edinburgh and Aberdeen from May 2023.

Orkney’s international weekly service to Bergen will also recommence as part of summer 2023 plans, starting on May 13.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We have been flying from Orkney for more than 50 years, operating the inter-isles air service since September 1967, and it remains a key destination for us as we grow our network.

“We are thrilled to enhance connectivity as part of an expansion programme for Orkney within our summer 2023 schedule. The new service to London City, as well as the increase in service to Edinburgh and the reinstated route to Fair Isle, not only bolsters connectivity for the local community but additionally encourages tourists from across the UK and beyond to visit the wonders of Orkney.”

Kimberley Fisher, Kirkwall Airport manager, said: “Loganair’s new flights will offer the community more choice when it comes to travel and will also provide additional options for those wishing to visit Orkney, which in turn could provide a boost to the local economy.

“The connection with Edinburgh being restored to pre-pandemic levels and the return of flights to Fair Isle and Bergen, plus the addition of the London service are great indications that the aviation industry is emerging from the pandemic and reacting positively to pent up demand.”

