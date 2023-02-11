  • Kirkwall
‘Dire’ housing situation in Stromness causes concern

Orkney Housing Association Limited built new homes in the Garson area of Stromness in 2013, but the town is now crying out for more properties.

‘Every year that passes another shop shuts, another school goes without pupils, another hotel loses custom.’

This was the assessment of Orkney Islands Council convener Graham Bevan as he made the case for more housing in Stromness to keep the town vibrant and attracted young people to it.

The issue of house building in the town was dedicated a whole hour’s worth of discussion at the latest meeting of the Stromness Community council.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.