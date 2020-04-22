Diabetes Scotland support groups go digital in response to COVID-19

April 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm

People living with diabetes in Orkney are being encouraged to join new online groups, as well as yoga and mindfulness sessions, run by Diabetes Scotland while they are unable to access their usual support for wellbeing during lockdown.

There are over 300,000 people living with diabetes in Scotland, including over 1,200 in Orkney, and the charity is encouraging everyone living with the condition to pay extra attention to their physical, emotional and mental health at this time, while assuring them that they are on hand to offer support.

Using online video app, Zoom, they launched digital peer support chats at the beginning of April with a group for people with type 2 diabetes and a group for young adults with type 1 diabetes currently running.

They say that groups will be kept small to allow conversation to flow more easily, with the idea being to bring together people going through similar experiences so they can offer each other support and friendship, all from the safety of their own homes.

Responding to demand, the charity hopes to offer a number of different groups for people of various ages living with or caring for someone with type 1, type 2 or any other type of diabetes.

Mindfulness and yoga via online video link is also being introduced this month with twice-weekly sessions run by Zen yoga and mindfulness teacher Donna Booth of Vitality Retreat based in Wick.

“Stress can affect your blood sugar levels,” said Donna.

“Mindfulness and yoga are one way to help lower stress levels. The yoga postures we’ll be doing in the sessions bring some easy, relaxing movements for the body. Mindfulness allows us to be in the present moment rather than worrying about the past or future which can make it easier to accept change and to make the adjustments necessary to feel well.”

Angela Mitchell, national director of Diabetes Scotland, said: “We are proud to have over 30 local groups serving communities across Scotland. Of course, not everyone can attend a group, especially now when we’re advised against all but essential trips out of our homes.

“We had already planned to introduce digital peer support groups this year but due to social distancing measures we brought our launch forward. Many people at home are feeling isolated and, if you’re also managing a long-term condition like diabetes, it can be even more challenging. We want to support people with diabetes in any way that we can at this time. As well as online peer support groups, yoga and mindfulness, we also have a helpline, online forum and the Diabetes Scotland team can be reached as we continue to work from home.”

Groups meet in private sessions over Zoom. Peer support group times are still flexible while a schedule is created to meet demand. Mindfulness and yoga will run on Wednesdays at 6pm and Fridays at 3pm for the next four weeks.

Anyone who is interested in joining either peer support or mindfulness and yoga should email scotland@diabetes.org.uk to be invited to a group and given instructions on how to access Zoom (you do not need to register for a Zoom account).

Guidance regarding diabetes and coronavirus can be found at www.diabetes.org.uk/coronavirus or by calling the Diabetes Scotland helpline on 0141 212 8710 or emailing helpline@diabetes.org.uk

Share this:

Tweet

