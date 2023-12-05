featured news

Developer unveils revamped Bridge Street plans

December 5, 2023 at 6:05 pm

A proposed entertainment and leisure complex situated in the heart of Kirkwall is set to extend into a neighbouring retail site, the project’s developer has announced.

In one of the most significant developments on the Kirkwall main thoroughfare for decades, the redevelopment of the former Garden’s site in Bridge Street is set to expand to incorporate the Anchor Buildings.

Developer Neil Stevenson had earmarked a range of amenities to be based at the redeveloped Bridge Street site including a nightclub, bowling alley, music venues, restaurant, gym and outdoor leisure area.

But now, having added the Anchor Buildings into his portfolio, elements of the original proposal will switch to this site, leaving the first-phase works at Garden’s as the location of a new nightclub, bowling alley and retail unit.

What the future holds for the Anchor Buildings in phase two will be revealed at a later date.

