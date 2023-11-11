Destination Orkney – Tourism Conference
ADVERTORIAL:
2023 Orkney Tourism Conference
Wednesday, 22nd November, 2023
9.30am-2.45pm
The Pickaquoy Centre, Kirkwall
A BRIGHTER FUTURE?
Guest speakers:
Marc Crothall, CEO, Scottish Tourism Alliance
What’s on the horizon for Scottish tourism, our Future Focus!
Lukas Princ, Sustainable Aviation Test Environment
Net Zero Travel – it’s not what you think!
Kristopher Leask, Councillor
Sustainable tourism in Orkney: Financial, Environmental and Social
Sheetal Revis, UHI Orkney
An Orkney standard for customer service?
Paul Olvhoj, Orkney Harbours
Cruise in Orkney – Harbours’ perspective
Jackie Sinclair, Orkney Retreats
Selling the dream – building demand where nobody wants to go
Philippa Porritt, Eviedale Bakehouse and Bistro
A piece of cake? Building an island business
Q & A sessions – morning and afternoon
Open to all with an interest in tourism in Orkney
Register by visiting https://qrco.de/bdV2QN by 15th November to allow us to confirm catering numbers
If you have any questions, please contact: admin@destinationorkney.co.uk