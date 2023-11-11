advertorial

Destination Orkney – Tourism Conference

November 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL:

2023 Orkney Tourism Conference

Wednesday, 22nd November, 2023

9.30am-2.45pm

The Pickaquoy Centre, Kirkwall

A BRIGHTER FUTURE?

Guest speakers:

Marc Crothall, CEO, Scottish Tourism Alliance

What’s on the horizon for Scottish tourism, our Future Focus!

Lukas Princ, Sustainable Aviation Test Environment

Net Zero Travel – it’s not what you think!

Kristopher Leask, Councillor

Sustainable tourism in Orkney: Financial, Environmental and Social

Sheetal Revis, UHI Orkney

An Orkney standard for customer service?

Paul Olvhoj, Orkney Harbours

Cruise in Orkney – Harbours’ perspective

Jackie Sinclair, Orkney Retreats

Selling the dream – building demand where nobody wants to go

Philippa Porritt, Eviedale Bakehouse and Bistro

A piece of cake? Building an island business

Q & A sessions – morning and afternoon

Open to all with an interest in tourism in Orkney

Register by visiting https://qrco.de/bdV2QN by 15th November to allow us to confirm catering numbers

If you have any questions, please contact: admin@destinationorkney.co.uk

