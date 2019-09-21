Destination Orkney shortlisted for tourism award

September 21, 2019 at 8:00 am

Destination Orkney is in the running for a major tourism award, recognising its partnership work on an innovative marketing campaign aimed at attracting visitors to the islands for short weekend breaks.

The organisation, which represents around 500 tourism businesses in Orkney, has been shortlisted in the Working Together for Tourism category of the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards 2019 (HITA), following the successful delivery of its See You at the Weekend campaign.

Elaine Tulloch, chief executive of Destination Orkney, said: “We’re really delighted to be recognised and shortlisted for this award. It’s a great testament to our staff, our local partnership, the VisitScotland Growth Fund team and our members, as well as Digital Media Orkney and our supportive delivery partners, who have all worked hard to ensure such a successful See You At the Weekend campaign.

“This campaign was created to encourage more visitors to Orkney during the quieter shoulder months of the year, in spring and autumn, and to grow our short breaks market. It was also a great opportunity to develop new itinerary ideas to encourage visitors to travel throughout the islands.

“Given the success of the previous promotion, we’re delighted to be up and running with the campaign again this autumn. We’re very much looking forward to the awards in November and wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

The campaign received significant funding and support through the VisitScotland Growth Fund, and was part funded by Destination Orkney and Orkney Islands Council (OIC). The project was also supported by the LEADER funded Digital Media Orkney project, managed by OIC and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Winners across 14 HITA categories will be announced at a special ceremony in Inverness’ Kingsmills Hotel on Friday, November 1.

