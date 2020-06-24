Destination Orkney appoint new directors

June 24, 2020 at 9:35 am

Destination Orkney Ltd has co-opted four new board members after a recent recruitment drive aimed at strengthening the organisation’s voice in local and national tourism recovery efforts.

The new directors are Paul Hudd, of JP Orkney, Kinlay Francis, of Orkney Uncovered Private Tours, Jane Taylor, from Backaskaill B&B, Sanday, and Joanna Buick, of The Bird House, Stromness.

Elaine Tulloch, chief executive of Destination Orkney Ltd, said: “We were delighted with the response our recent call to action received from our 500-strong membership. The four new directors, who have now been co-opted onto our board, bring a range of valuable skills and experience to the table and we very much look forward to working with them during these critical months ahead.

“Having a strong board presence, which is fully representative of the trade, is essential as we develop recovery plans with local partners, agencies and regional and national governments.”

Orkney’s tourism industry, worth over £67 million a year to the islands’ economy, has been hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

During the pandemic, Destination Orkney Ltd has been keeping its members up to date with information on COVID-19 support and available funding streams, offering guidance, and lobbying locally and nationally, while sharing updates from the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Scottish Government, VisitScotland and other national bodies.

In order to develop COVID-19 Orkney recovery plans with partners, Destination Orkney Ltd has also established an industry recovery group to discuss matters such as reopening, communication and marketing, as well as identifying future resource and investment needs and opportunities.

