Design of Island Games medals revealed

December 12, 2023 at 6:49 pm

The design of the medals that will be draped around the necks of athletes at the Orkney Island Games has been unveiled.

The organisers of the twentieth International Island Games, Orkney 2025, revealed the chosen winner of a competition to create a design for the medals, of which some 1,400 will be presented to athletes during the week-long spectacle in July 2025.

The creative talent behind the medals, an excited Jodie Brown, from Kirkwall, said for her design to be chosen came as a huge surprise.

