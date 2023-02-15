  • Kirkwall
Deposit return scheme despair felt by isles businesses

Orkney businesses have spoken out this week on the potential impact of the deposit return scheme, which includes glass bottles.

Sign up to a scheme that could wreak financial devastation on your business — or face being blocked and cut off from selling your award-winning produce.

That is the dilemma drinks producers and retailers in Orkney are facing, as they have little choice but to register for a “well-intentioned but half-baked” national recycling initiative, before the deadline passes at the end of this month.

Such is the strength of opposition to the Scottish Government’s “ridiculous” deposit return scheme, the county’s artisan drinks industry has formed a united front this week, voicing their grave fears of the untold damage and havoc that could be in store for businesses in the isles.

“If someone actually created a scheme that was aimed at really damaging small, rural producers like us, this would be it,” was the stark warning issued this week by Stephen Kemp, of Orkney Distilling.

Read from more Orkney drinks producers and retailers this week in The Orcadian.