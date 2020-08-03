virus

Dentists work towards resuming routine care

August 3, 2020 at 10:51 am

Dentists in Orkney are now able to provide a limited level of routine care, and are working hard to restore services across both NHS and independent practices in the county, following lockdown.

Dental practices began to resume services in June, as Scotland moved into Phase Two. This allowed them to undertake some urgent treatments — but they were unable to conduct aerosol generating procedures (typically treatments involving a drill), due to hygiene restrictions.

Now, as we progress further into Phase Three of the lockdown exit plan, dentists will be able to undertake these type of procedures, but only under limited circumstances.

This is all part of a longterm plan to resume services, with the hope of being able to provide the full range of dental treatments during Phase Four.

NHS Orkney dental director, Jay Wragg said: “I am pleased to report that the independent practices in Orkney have been proactive in the return of dental care and, since June 29, both Clyde Munro/Orkney Dental and Deyanov Dental have been open in line with Phase Two.

“There has been a recent announcement that dental practices can move to Phase 3 and it is now possible to access a limited amount of routine care at your dental practice.

“Spray and aerosols are still considered to present an increased risk of coronovirus transmission, and so we are not yet back to normal. Treatments involving aerosol spray remain tightly restricted.

“However, much dental care does not involve the use of aerosol and can now be carried out, your own dentist will be best placed to advise what they are able to provide to help you.

“More than ever, prevention of dental problems is key and each of us is the best person to take ownership of our care by making sure we keep to our daily cleaning routines and adopting a healthy diet.”

Your dentist can now support you in taking control of your oral health. They can advise and encourage you to maintain your teeth and gums in the best possible condition.

Should you need to get in touch with a dentist, the access remains as it was in Phase 2 and is described below.

During working hours:

Patients registered at The Balfour or Garson, or anyone who is not registered, should contact the Garson Clinic on 01856 850658

Deyanov Dental, contact 07717477629;

Orkney Dental Kirkwall – 01856 872030

Orkney Dental Stromness – 01856 852815

Daisybank Clinic – 01856 870547

Out of hours emergencies:

Patients should use the usual process and contact NHS 24 (111).

Mr Wragg added: “I would respectfully remind everyone that if your problem is urgent, you will be seen, if not, you may be asked to wait.

“As the situation evolves, we will be posting updates via social media (Facebook and Twitter) and on NHS Orkney’s website. We would encourage people to check those sources for the latest information.

“For generic questions regarding the Coronavirus please visit the NHS Inform website: www.nhsinform.scot”

