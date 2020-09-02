Demolition of former bus station approved

September 2, 2020 at 4:19 pm

The demolition of the former bus station at Kirkwall’s Great Western Road has been approved by Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee.

In place of the building, it has been proposed that two more spaces for coaches are built and an area with a stone bench, a footway and bollards is created.

Five objections to the plans were received, all from nearby residents, citing extra noise from vehicles and increased pollution from engines running.

While none of the objectors contributed during the meeting, their concerns were addressed during the video-linked meeting of the committee held this morning.

A point that was clarified by OIC planning officer Jamie Macvie was that the complaints related to the two extra spaces for buses and not the demolition of construction works.

He also clarified that the extra spaces would be used for buses and coaches and not lorries.

Councillor Steven Sankey addressed the complains: “With respect to noise there is already a considerable use of that space by all manner of vehicles so it’s difficult to imagine how noise will differ greatly. With respect to emissions it already an offence to leave an engine idling under the road traffic acts.”

The plan to demolish the building and alter the use of the area went unopposed by councillors.

The Bus station is around 70 years old. However, since the the Kirkwall Travel centre opened, in 2008, it has sat largely vacant. In a report from the council’s planning department it is noted that it does hold some “cultural interest” but not enough to make it worth keeping. However, the council does intend to keep the building’s steel-framed windows for use in the future.

