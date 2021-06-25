virus

Delta variant confirmed in Orkney as testing ramped up

June 25, 2021 at 6:13 pm

The delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified within the Orkney cluster of positive cases.

NHS Orkney confirmed the news, this evening, Friday, ahead of the arrival of a mobile testing unit at Kirkwall Grammar School tomorrow.

Over 1,000 folk have been tested for the virus in Orkney during the past three days, in the wake of advice that anyone who had visited a Kirkwall pub since June 14 should self-isolate and seek a test.

NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive, Michael Dickson, hopes that — between the mobile unit and the COVID Assessment Centre — anyone else who may have come into contact with the virus will come forward for testing this weekend.

Both testing facilities will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

The mobile unit at KGS will be for non-symptomatic folk who believe they may have come into contact with the virus and will be open from 11am until 3pm each day. This is a walk in service. However, NHS Orkney is encouraging folk to provide their details ahead of attending the mobile unit, if they can, by visiting https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

The COVID Assessment Centre, based out of the old Balfour Hospital, will be focussing on anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. This will be open from 8am until 12pm each day. To book and appointment, you can phone 01856 888211.

In a media briefing, this evening, Mr Dickson said that the number of test-positive cases attributed to Orkney was expected to rise in the coming days, as results filter through. The total figure for this cluster, according to official statistics, is nine.

With hopes that, by the end of the weekend, it will be possible to make an assessment on whether the cluster has been successfully contained, Mr Dickson thanked the community for its support so far. He said he was particularly understanding of the challenge faced by publicans, and those who may be planning events or gatherings this weekend.

Asked to advise on whether people should be gathering in any form, this weekend, Mr Dickson said: “It goes back to outside is always better than inside — I say that with the Orcadian weather!

“With COVID, outside is always better than inside. We’re still in Level Zero restrictions and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.

“As long as people are abiding by the rules. Things can go ahead.”

More follows…

