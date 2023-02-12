featured news

‘Deliberate’ decimation of social work alleged

February 12, 2023 at 3:00 pm

That a “toxic managerialist culture” was deliberately introduced into social work services by the very top leadership at Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is the latest allegation made against the local authority, by new sources this week.

In all, four individuals – some from School Place and some former staff – have shared their belief that calculated efforts were made to force staff out of the Children and Families Service so as to start afresh with a new team.

OIC has said it will not comment further on the issues raised at this stage, as the chief officer of Orkney Health and Care continues to work with staff to gather their views.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

