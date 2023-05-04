featured news

Delays likely due to major Finstown roadworks

May 4, 2023 at 3:51 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is advising motorists of the potential for delays in the coming months as a major programme of resurfacing works gets underway in Finstown.

The work on the A965 from Heddle Road to Grandon Road, starting on Friday, May 5, will be split into three separate areas, with the first involving the junction with the A966 Evie Road. This will be controlled by temporary traffic lights.

In all, the works, which OIC says are required to keep the roads maintained, are scheduled to take around 16 weeks.

The council’s head of neighbourhood services, Lorna Richardson, said: “We plan maintenance on roads throughout the year in areas that we know need resurfacing. These repairs improve the long-term condition of the roads; which means that we don’t have to come out as often to make smaller wear and tear repairs, such as filling in potholes.

“To find out which roads need repair we analyse information from a number of sources, such as regular inspections and surveys, reports from councillors, community councils, community groups and residents.

“When we have ascertained that an area of road requires to be resurfaced we remove the existing degraded surface layer, investigate and repair any underlying damaged areas and then lay a new surface. The works are weather dependant so it’s a necessary piece of work at this time of year.

“We ask that motorists bear with the roadworks teams and drive carefully as they pass, look out for resurfacing signs and drive as per the traffic lights and signs. We always try to minimise disruption, but there will inevitably be some delays to traffic.

“All school buses will travel through the works unhindered in the mornings to ensure that no one is late for exams and we would suggest that extra time is given for anyone heading to the Tingwall ferry. There will be no ‘hail and ride’ within the traffic management area, please find a safe place outwith and away from the traffic lights to catch the bus. Letters have been sent to local residents and the community council.

“Access for businesses and residents will be maintained for the majority of the project but there may be times where vehicular access is restricted due to the location of works.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience during this prolonged period of works.”

As the programme of works move further up the village brae towards Baikies Stores, it is planned to move onto a convoy system and the likelihood of more significant delays unfortunately.

Share this:

Tweet

