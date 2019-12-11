Delay to The Orcadian

Ferry cancellations have led to a delay in copies of The Orcadian reaching Orkney this week, however measures are in place to ensure that the papers are delivered as soon as possible.

Craig MacInnes, general manager at Orkney Media Group said: “Due to the adverse weather causing all ferries in and out of Orkney to be cancelled today, we are planning and working hard to make sure we get copies of The Orcadian newspaper to retailers as early as possible on Thursday.

“The newspapers will be delivered to Orkney mainland retail outlets from lunchtime onwards on Thursday, and will be dispatched to the isles on the earliest available ferries thereafter. This week’s edition comes with a free copy of the 2020 Orkney Phone Book, and we are busy dispatching these to retailers for handing out with tomorrow’s papers.”

