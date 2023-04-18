featured news

Delay to ‘shambolic’ DRS roll-out welcomed

April 18, 2023 at 6:33 pm

The roll-out of the controversial deposit return scheme (DRS) has been delayed.

First Minister Humza Yousaf announced that the recycling scheme will now not launch until March 2024, after businesses, including in Orkney, expressed their deep-rooted fears of the negative impact that the scheme would have.

DRS, which is aimed at boosting the number of single-use drinks bottle and cans that are recycled, was due to start in August.

The Orcadian has reported the fears and fierce opposition from Orkney retailers, distillers and breweries to the scheme in recent months, all of whom feared that DRS could spell financial disaster, significantly limit choice, and was unworkable for small, artisan businesses.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur welcomed the pause on the “shambolic” scheme.

