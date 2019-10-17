Deerness Distillery scoops prestigious gin award

October 17, 2019 at 3:58 pm

Deerness Distillery is celebrating winning a prestigious award at the Great British Food Awards.

The distillery’s Sea Glass Gin was voted as the best classic gin in Britain by one of Britain’s most respected chefs, Raymond Blanc OBE.

Celebrating the country’s finest home-grown produce, the Great British Food Awards were judged by some of the most esteemed and respected individuals of the food and beverage industry.

The award is yet another milestone for the local distillery which has only been in operation for two years.

It was also a pleasing night for Orkney Gin Company whose Rhubarb Old Tom was highly commended in the flavoured gin section.

Share this:

Tweet

