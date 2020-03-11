  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Decrease in Orkney pothole reports

The number of pothole reports in Orkney dropped by nearly 50 per cent between 2018 and 2019.

A total of 423 potholes were reported to Orkney Islands Council during 2019 — nearly 400 less than the previous year.

According to a Freedom of Information request (FOI), submitted to local authorities across the UK, there were 816 potholes reported for repair in Orkney during 2018. This dropped to 423 in 2019 — the 11th largest decline (in percentage terms) of the 100 councils which responded to the FOI.

Nationally, the figures showed that potholes reported by council officers and the general public fell by an average of 26 percent last year — with Orkney recording a decline of 48 per cent.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos