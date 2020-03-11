Decrease in Orkney pothole reports

March 11, 2020 at 10:31 am

A total of 423 potholes were reported to Orkney Islands Council during 2019 — nearly 400 less than the previous year.

According to a Freedom of Information request (FOI), submitted to local authorities across the UK, there were 816 potholes reported for repair in Orkney during 2018. This dropped to 423 in 2019 — the 11th largest decline (in percentage terms) of the 100 councils which responded to the FOI.

Nationally, the figures showed that potholes reported by council officers and the general public fell by an average of 26 percent last year — with Orkney recording a decline of 48 per cent.

