‘Decimated’ taxi trade aims to kickstart COVID-19 recovery into gear

December 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm

The public will be consulted on revised taxi charges in Orkney, as the taxi trade looks to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new scales being proposed represent a 12 to 14 per cent tariff increase — and, if approved, this would be the first fare increase since May, 2018.

The new scales would mean that the three tariffs for the first mile would increase from starting prices of £4.50, £5.50 and £6.50 — up by 50p for tariff one, and 70p for tariffs two and three.

For each mile thereafter, tariff one would increase by 20p to £2, and two and three would go up by 30p to £2.40 and £2.90.

Tariff one is used between 7am and 8.59pm daily, while tariff two is used between 9pm and 6.59am, from 9pm on Saturday to 6.59am Monday, and 7am to 8.59pm on County Show.

Tariff three is reserved for County Show night from 9pm to 6.59am the following day, and the festive period from 7pm on December 24 to 6.59am on December 27, and 7pm on December 31 up to 6.59am on January 3.

The touring rate of a four-person taxi would also rise to £45 per hour, up £5, and for vehicles carrying between five and eight passengers, this rate would increase by £7 to £67.

The charge for car fouling would remain at £120.

The new scales being proposed follow representation made by a collective of taxi firms.

Archie Findlay, director of Craigie’s Taxis, said that COVID-19 had “decimated” as much as 90 per cent of the taxi trade in Orkney, and with the complete removal of the lucrative cruise liner industry, a “significant opportunity to earn good money” had been lost.

In a letter to Orkney Islands Council’s licensing committee, Mr Findlay said: “There have been no increases since May, 2018. This will mean the pricing has remained the same for a period of three years.

“In that time the minimum wage has increased by approximately 12 per cent plus any rise from April next year.

“This means our proposals to start in May will likely be lagging behind what we have proposed.

“In addition to that, there has been the usual increase in our everyday costs maintaining our vehicles, insurance and tax costs, phone rental, pension costs and the cost of a licence for each driver.

“We have had to change each meter in our vehicles at a cost of £245 per vehicle.”

The new charges will cover all taxi services within the Mainland area of Orkney, including the linked South Isles.

The new charges will be advertised from January 7, 2021, and the public will have an opportunity to make representations in writing until February 8.

A report will then come before the licensing committee on March 4, detailing the outcome of the public consultation.

Based on the outcome of this consultation, the charges could come into effect from May 2021.

