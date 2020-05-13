  • Kirkwall
    news

    Debate Night panel to face questions from Orkney and Shetland audience

    Debate Night presenter Stephen Jardine will chair tonight’s programme with an Orkney and Shetland audience.

    BBC Scotland’s Debate Night programme tonight features an online audience from Orkney and Shetland.

    The studio panel will face questions put to them by those from the Northern Isles at home via mobile or PC.

    Tonight’s panel is: Conservative MSP Andrew Bowie; biologist Professor Dame Anne Glover; Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture Fiona Hyslop MSP; and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP

    The programme airs tonight at 10.30pm on the BBC Scotland Channel and on BBC Radio Scotland.

